Video: TUF Talk Hands out Year-End Awards Following 26th Season

Following the conclusion of The Ultimate Fighter 26 on Wednesday night, Michael Bisping and Karyn Bryant handed out year-ending awards for the series.

The 26th season of the reality series featured female flyweights competing to be the first-ever 125-pound champion in the UFC.

Several awards were handed out, including one for the “Best Performance in a Negative Role,” along with “Outstanding Drama Series.”

That one involved Sijara Eubanks and her struggles making weight, which would come into play Thursday when Eubanks failed to even weigh-in for her championship fight.