Video: UFC 207 Countdown Trailer For PPV Headlined By Nunes vs. Rousey

On Thursday, UFC released a quick promo video to hype up the premiere of the “Countdown” special for next Saturday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event.

Featured above is the UFC 207 Countdown promo video that hypes the event featuring the long-awaited Octagon return of Ronda Rousey against UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, as well as the grudge match for the UFC Bantamweight Championship between reigning title-holder Dominick Cruz and dangerous challenger Cody “No Love” Garbrandt.

UFC 207 Countdown premieres on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Monday, December 26th at 6pm EST. / 3pm PST.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 30th. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.