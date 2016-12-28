Video: UFC 207 Embedded (Ep. 3): Fighters Continue Preparation For Friday’s Big PPV

Ahead of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event, the final pay-per-view for UFC in 2016, episode three of their week-long “UFC 207 Embedded” real-time web-series has dropped.

Featured above and including UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, UFC Men’s Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and his challenger Cody “No Love” Garbrandt, as well as some other UFC 207 fighters such as former UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw, is episode three of UFC 207 Embedded.

The official description for UFC 207 Embedded episode three reads as follows:

“On Episode 3 of UFC 207 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway. Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz packs for his trip to Las Vegas, where challenger Cody Garbrandt visits a chiropractor. Fellow bantamweight TJ Dillashaw — a former teammate of Garbrandt and former opponent of Cruz — also arrives in town with that weight division’s belt on his mind. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.”

Join us here this Friday, 12/30, at MMANews.com for live round-by-round results coverage of the entire UFC 207 pay-per-view.