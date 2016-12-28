Video: UFC 207 Media Day Faceoffs From Las Vegas, Nevada

On Wednesday, as part of the usual Fight Week traditions, the official UFC 207 Media Day Faceoffs took place before members of the MMA media and general media in attendance.

Featured above is video footage of the official UFC 207 Media Day Faceoffs released via the official UFC YouTube channel on Wednesday.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place this Saturday, December 30th, and airs live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on Friday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 PPV.