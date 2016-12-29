Video: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Ceremonial Weigh-Ins From Las Vegas

On Thursday evening, the final piece of pre-fight business during UFC 207 Fight Week this week took place, as the second of two “official” weigh-ins for Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view event took place.

Featured above is the video player needed to watch the UFC 207 ceremonial evening weigh-ins before a packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada from Thursday evening. The video player will also access the complete video archive once the weigh-in stream ends. The weigh-in stream is scheduled to begin at 6pm EST. / 3pm PST.

Below are results from the actual official UFC 207 weigh-ins, which took place before members of the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Thursday morning:

UFC 207 Main Card (via PPV at 10pm EST.) – Amanda Nunes (135 lbs.) vs. Ronda Rousey (135 lbs.) — UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title

– Dominick Cruz (135 lbs.) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135 lbs.) — UFC Men’s Bantamweight Title

– T.J. Dillashaw (136 lbs.) vs. John Lineker (135.25 lbs.)

– Tarec Saffiedine (171 lbs.) vs. Dong Hyun Kim (171 lbs.)

– Ray Borg (129.5 lbs.)* vs. Louis Smolka (125.5 lbs.) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (via FOX Sports 1 at 8pm EST.) – Johny Hendricks (173.5 lbs.)* vs. Neil Magny (171 lbs.)

– Marvin Vettori (186 lbs.) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (186 lbs.)

– Mike Pyle (170 lbs.) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5 lbs.)

– Brandon Thatch (170 lbs.) vs. Niko Price (170 lbs.) UFC 207 Preliminary Card (via UFC Fight Pass at 7:30pm EST.) – Tim Means (170 lbs.) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5 lbs.)

* – Hendricks missed weight by 3.5 pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. He will also be uneligible to win a “Performance of the Night” bonus of any kind. The Hendricks-Magny fight will go on as scheduled at a 173.5 pound catch weight.

** – Borg missed weight by 2.5 pounds and will be fined 20 percent of his purse. He will also be uneligible to win a “Performance of the Night” bonus of any kind. The Borg-Smolka bout will go on as scheduled at a 129.5 pound catch weight.



