Video: UFC 207 Weigh-In Faceoffs: Cruz-Garbrandt Pull-Apart, Rousey Walks Off Again

At the official ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on Thursday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada, not only did Ronda Rousey return to her fight-fan-public on stage at the T-Mobile Arena for an intense faceoff with UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes, but co-headliners Dominick Cruz and Cody “No Love” Garbrandt continued to steal the show with their pull-apart faceoff after stepping off the scales.

Featured above, courtesy of the official UFC YouTube channel, are the faceoffs from Thursday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey ceremonial evening weigh-ins in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below, courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel, are the Rousey-Nunes and Cruz-Garbrandt weigh-ins and faceoffs from a different perspective.

