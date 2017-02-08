Video: UFC 208 Free Fight: Tim Boetsch vs. Nick Ring From UFC 135

Ahead of his UFC 208 main card bout against highly regarded Middleweight contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, longtime UFC contender Tim Boetsch is featured in the latest “UFC 208 Free Fight.”

Featured above via the UFC’s official YouTube page is the complete Tim Boetsch vs. Nick Ring bout from the UFC 135 pay-per-view held in Denver, Colorado back in September of 2011.

Witness Boetsch’s hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Ring from the UFC 135 FOX Sports 1 preliminary card above and be sure to tune into UFC 208 this Saturday when Boetsch meets Jacare Souza at the Brooklyn-hosted PPV event.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie takes place this Saturday, February 11th, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Join us here this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.