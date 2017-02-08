Video: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Countdown (Full Episode)

Matt Boone
As UFC’s first pay-per-view event of 2017 draws closer, with UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie scheduled for this Saturday, UFC has begun rolling out their usual “Fight Week” content.

Featured above via UFC’s official YouTube channel is the full episode of UFC 208 Countdown. The pre-fight special focuses on the main event, featuring the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion being decided between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and dangerous contender Germaine de Randamie.

In addition to the extensive Holm-de Randamie breakdown and analysis, UFC 208 Countdown also profiles the Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Tim Boetsch fights scheduled for this weekend.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie kicks off UFC’s 2017 pay-per-view calendar and introduces live UFC action to Brooklyn, New York for the first-time ever as the Octagon touches down in the Barclays Center this Saturday, February 11th. Join us here at MMANews.com this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.

