Video: UFC 208 – The Thrill & The Agony Preview

By
Matt Boone
-
0

The latest episode of the UFC Fight Pass original series “The Thrill & Agony” takes a look back at the controversial UFC 208 pay-per-view from last weekend.

Featured above are video highlights of UFC 208: The Thrill & Agony Preview, which features a candid look back at the event that took place last Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Check out the complete episode, which features in-Octagon highlights and corner moments from the top fights at UFC 208 — including Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie and Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson — via UFCFightPass.com.

LATEST NEWS

Nikita Krylov Reportedly Rejected UFC Deal, Voluntarily Exits Promotion

0
Reports appear to suggest that Ukrainian light-heavyweight Nikita Krylov was not satisfied with terms of deal offered by UFC As previously reported by MMA News, Nikita...

Rafael Dos Anjos Wants Robbie Lawler or Nick Diaz at Welterweight

0
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is looking towards former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or currently inactive Nick Diaz for his first bout...
video

Cornerman Enters Cage and Stops Bout For Fighter’s Safety

0
A Super Fight League bout in India was stopped when a cornerman was forced to enter the cage to stop a fight on Friday...
video

Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day Faceoffs

0
With UFC's return to Halifax just hours away, UFC is finishing up the rollout of their usual "Fight Week" content, including the above entry...

Fedor Emilianenko Questions if UFC Want Khabib Nurmagomedov as Champion

0
Fedor Emelianenko is not sure that the UFC are giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a fair shot. Bellator's 172 headliner and MMA legend Emelianenko feels that the UFC...