Video: UFC 209 Extended Preview

Matt Boone
We’re only a couple of weeks away from the next stop on the UFC pay-per-view calendar and this week, the promotion released a new hype video to add to the anticipation.

Featured above via the official UFC YouTube channel is the UFC 209 Extended Preview video, which gives fans an in-depth look behind the two title fights scheduled to headline the March PPV card.

UFC 209 is headlined by the UFC Welterweight Title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson and features a co-main event of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC Lightweight Title.

Join us here on 3/4 for live results coverage of UFC 209.

