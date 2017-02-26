Video: UFC 209: Inside The Octagon Breakdown For Woodley-Thompson 2

Ahead of next Saturday’s UFC 209 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, headliners Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson are the focus of the first installment of “UFC 209: Inside the Octagon.”

Featured above courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel is the video, which features former UFC title contender Dan Hardy and co-host John Gooden breaking down the scheduled main event rematch for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Headlined by Woodley-Thompson 2 and featuring an interim UFC Lightweight Championship co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 takes place next Saturday, March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 3/4 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 209 pay-per-view.