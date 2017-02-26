Video: UFC 209: Inside The Octagon Breakdown For Woodley-Thompson 2

By
Matt Boone
-
0

Ahead of next Saturday’s UFC 209 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, headliners Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson are the focus of the first installment of “UFC 209: Inside the Octagon.”

Featured above courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel is the video, which features former UFC title contender Dan Hardy and co-host John Gooden breaking down the scheduled main event rematch for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Headlined by Woodley-Thompson 2 and featuring an interim UFC Lightweight Championship co-main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 takes place next Saturday, March 4th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 3/4 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 209 pay-per-view.

LATEST NEWS

Mike Goldberg

Mike Goldberg Explains Story Behind Sitting In The Crowd At UFC Fight Night 103

0
After wrapping up his nearly 20-year career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship at the UFC 207: Rousey vs. Nunes pay-per-view this past December, longtime...
video

Video: UFC 209: Inside The Octagon Breakdown For Woodley-Thompson 2

0
Ahead of next Saturday's UFC 209 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, headliners Tyron Woodley and Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson are the focus of the first...

Updated UFC 209 Odds: Wonderboy, Nurmagomedov Growing As Betting Favorites

0
UFC has released betting odds for three of the top fights scheduled for next weekend's UFC 209 pay-per-view, including the two title fight main...
Rory MacDonald Paul Daleyvideo

Rory MacDonald’s Bellator 173 Media Scrum: ‘Me & Paul Daley Were Definitely Meeting Sooner...

0
Rory MacDonald isn't surprised that he's going head-to-head with Paul Daley. "Red King" is set to meet "Semtex" at Bellator 179 inside the SSE Arena,...
Lorenz Larkin

Scott Coker: ‘I Feel Good About How Negotiations Are Going With Lorenz Larkin’

0
It looks like Bellator is still pursuing Lorenz Larkin after all. Last month, a report claimed Bellator was placing a bid on Ryan Bader, but...