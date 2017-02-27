Video: UFC 209: Rashad Evans – Ultimate 8 is Awesome Viewing

Rashad Evans returns to the octagon at UFC 209 on March 4 in Las Vagas’ T-Mobile Arena, where the former Light Heavyweight champion drops down to middleweight.

Evans will take on Daniel Kelly in the event featuring a headline welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, in addition to an interim championship bout where Khabib Nurmagomedov meets Tony Ferguson.

The former Light Heavyweight champion runs down his 8 favorite moments in the UFC, which contain no filler. The Niagra Falls, N.Y native previously captured UFC gold as well as winning The Ultimate Fighter 2 finale at heavyweight.

Evans’ career has seen him fight the best of the best. In 25 professional bouts, “Suga” has faced off with the likes of Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Forrest Griffin and Dan Henderson, among others.

This video features some awesome knockouts, a “humbling” lesson and some absolutely explosive shots that are finely packaged into 8 clips narrated by the man himself. This is an essential viewing prior to the return of the popular fighter this coming Saturday.

Moment Number 2 is pure UFC legend…