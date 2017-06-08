Video: UFC 212 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Preview Has Been Released

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The UFC 212 edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” is here.

While the full episode is on UFC Fight Pass, a preview showcasing Max Holloway and Jose Aldo has been uploaded outside of the service. In the clip, we see Holloway, his family, and team celebrating. Aldo and his family appear devastated after the loss.

The preview stops at these two fighters, but the full episode goes beyond that. Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are also featured on the full episode available on UFC Fight Pass.

Peep the description below:

“Go Behind the scenes at UFC 212 featuring Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and more. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”

Latest MMA News

Alexander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski on Mizuto Hirota: ‘I’m a Bit Too Technical For Him’

0
Alexander Volkanovski isn't worried about the pressure fighting of Mizuto Hirota. This Saturday night (June 10), Volkanovski will share the Octagon with Hirota. The featherweight...
Douglas Limavideo

Douglas Lima: ‘Lorenz Larkin is The Perfect Opponent For me Right Now’

0
Reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima is expecting a barn burner against Lorenz Larkin. Lima is at the top of the heap in Bellator's 170-pound...
UFC 212 The Thrill And The Agonyvideo

Video: UFC 212 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Preview Has Been Released

0
The UFC 212 edition of "The Thrill and the Agony" is here. While the full episode is on UFC Fight Pass, a preview showcasing Max...
Derek Brunson

Derek Brunson on Daniel Kelly: ‘He’s Going to be a Tough Guy’

0
Derek Brunson knows he could be in for a difficult task against Daniel Kelly. Brunson will compete against Kelly this Saturday night (June 10) inside...
Jimi Manuwa

Jimi Manuwa: ‘I Can’t Argue With Jon Jones Getting The Title Fight’

0
Jimi Manuwa isn't bummed out over Jon Jones getting a title shot before he does. Manuwa was a front runner for a shot at Daniel...

UMMAF Challengers And Champions (Exclusive)

0
The United States Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UMMAF) and International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) are doing their best to take over and validate...
Tim Elliott Demetrious Johnson

Tim Elliott: ‘Demetrious Johnson Doesn’t Fight With The Same Passion as Some Guys Like...

0
Tim Elliott believes he knows how flyweights can get mixed martial arts (MMA) fans excited for their bouts. Much has been made about Demetrious Johnson's...
Artem Lobov

Artem Lobov Lays Down Challenge to Former UFC Champion Jose Aldo

0
Artem Lobov has offered a respectful challenge to Jose Aldo. Aldo saw his second reign as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title holder end...
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier on UFC Legends: ‘Let’s Forget About The Old Guys’

1
Daniel Cormier is tired of hearing about light heavyweights of the past. The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 205-pound title holder defends his gold against...
Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Putting Legal Distractions Aside For Bout With Derrick Lewis

0
Mark Hunt is solely focused on throwing down with Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (June 10). "Super Samoan" is prepared to do battle with "The...
Load more