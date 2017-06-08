Video: UFC 212 ‘The Thrill & The Agony’ Preview Has Been Released

The UFC 212 edition of “The Thrill and the Agony” is here.

While the full episode is on UFC Fight Pass, a preview showcasing Max Holloway and Jose Aldo has been uploaded outside of the service. In the clip, we see Holloway, his family, and team celebrating. Aldo and his family appear devastated after the loss.

The preview stops at these two fighters, but the full episode goes beyond that. Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz are also featured on the full episode available on UFC Fight Pass.

Peep the description below:

“Go Behind the scenes at UFC 212 featuring Max Holloway, Jose Aldo, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and more. Watch the full episode on UFC FIGHT PASS.”