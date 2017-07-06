Video: UFC 213’s Co-Main Event Gets EA Sports UFC 2 Simulation Treatment

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

Before Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker do battle, a simulation via EA Sports UFC 2 has been released.

EA Sports UFC 2 is a video game currently available on the PS4 and Xbox One. It was released back in March 2016. Romero and Whittaker are playable in the game.

They’ll compete in the real world this Saturday night (July 8) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner will be awarded the interim UFC middleweight title. This title bout will be the co-headliner of UFC 213.

Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.

