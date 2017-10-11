Video: UFC 217 ‘Bisping vs. St-Pierre’ Extended Preview

On November 4, UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping defends his title against former welterweight titleholder Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

The event takes place from Madison Square Garden in New York City and will also see two more titles on the line.

In the co-main event, Cody Garbrandt faces rival TJ Dillashaw for his bantamweight belt, with Joanna Jedrzejczyk looking to remain strawweight champion when she faces Rose Namajunas.

The UFC released an extended video preview for the event on Wednesday, highlighting the three title fights.