Video: UFC 217 Media Day Faceoffs in New York City

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held media day faceoffs for their upcoming event in New York, NY.

UFC 217 takes place this Saturday (Nov. 4). Headlining the card will be a middleweight title bout between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre. The two competitors didn’t attend the media day faceoffs as they had other media obligations. The same applies to the rest of the champions and challengers on the card.

Other main card fighters such as Stephen Thompson and Jorge Masvidal were in attendance for faceoffs. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.