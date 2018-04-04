Video: UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib Press Conference

With only a few days remaining until the highly-anticipated UFC 223: Holloway vs. Khabib pay-per-view, UFC is holding their official UFC 223 Media Day on Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York.

In addition to the regular events scheduled for a UFC Media Day, such as Open Workouts and Media Scrums, the promotion will hold their final press conference for Saturday’s pay-per-view.

Scheduled for 5pm EST. today, the final press conference for UFC 223 will be streamed live on the internet. You can watch the press conference as it happens live right here at MMANews.com.

The UFC 223 press conference will feature headliners Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway, UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

