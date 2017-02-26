Video: UFC Champion Conor McGregor is ‘Living The High Life’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
It’s no secret that Conor McGregor likes the finer things in life.

The reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder and former featherweight champion last competed at UFC 205. He headlined the historic event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. “Notorious” finished Eddie Alvarez inside two rounds to capture the 155-pound gold.

McGregor can’t find himself out of the headlines. A report sent the sports and mainstream media in a frenzy with claims that McGregor and boxing icon Floyd Mayweather had agreed to financial terms on a boxing match-up. Mayweather said he was “happily retired,” while McGregor claimed “Money” ran scared.

Buzz surrounding the potential bout was heightened when Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) chairman Anthony Marnell said there were “real discussions” with “the real players involved” in trying to get the deal done.

UFC President Dana White chimed in and said talks of a Mayweather vs. McGregor bout were going nowhere. In fact, White said he expects the next fight for “Notorious” will be inside the Octagon. His likely opponent will be the winner of UFC 209’s interim title bout. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will battle for the belt and likely a unification bout later this year.

In the middle of all the fracas, The Mac Life Productions released a new video showcasing McGregor’s extravagant lifestyle. The clip is titled, “Conor McGregor Living The High Life.” McGregor is seen flying into Los Angeles on a private jet. The champion then rides around in a luxury vehicle. He then makes a stop at a shop and exits with a massive receipt.

To top it all off, McGregor has someone holding an umbrella for him as he walks out of the store in the rain. McGregor’s next fight hasn’t been set in stone, but it’s clear that he’ll earn a significant amount of money the next time he does compete.

