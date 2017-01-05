Video: UFC Counts Down Top 10 KOs Of 2016: Hunt-Mir From UFN 85 Comes In At #10

New on UFC Fight Pass is a countdown special that looks at the Top 10 UFC Knockouts of 2016.

On their official YouTube channel this week, UFC added a promotional video for the KO that came in at number ten on the list — Mark Hunt’s walk-off knockout of Frank Mir at UFC Fight Night 85.

Hunt delivered another one of many impressive knockout victories on his professional MMA record by KO’ing the former UFC Heavyweight Champion at the 3:01 mark of the opening round of their main event bout.

UFC Fight Night 85: Hunt vs. Mir took place on Saturday, March 20, 2016, and aired live via UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Brisbane, Australia.

UFC’s countdown of the top ten knockouts of 2016 is available right now via their digital subscription service, UFC Fight Pass.