Video: UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

The last order of business ahead of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night Halifax event is now in the books.

Featured above are the complete UFC Fight Night 105 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins from Halifax, Nova Scotia. The video shows all of the fighters stepping on the scales for the ceremonial broadcast before a live audience in Canada.

Headlined by Travis “Hapa” Browne vs. Derrick Lewis and featuring a co-main event of Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard, UFC Fight Night 105 goes down live on Sunday, February 19th from the Scotiabank Centre Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Below are results from today’s official UFC Fight Night 105 weigh-ins:

FOX Sports 1 Main Card (9 p.m. ET)

Derrick Lewis (262) vs. Travis Browne (241)

Johny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)

Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)

Elias Theodorou (185.5) vs. Cezar Ferreira (186)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Gina Mazany (139.5 – fined 20 percent)

Alessandro Ricci (155) vs. Paul Felder (156)

FOX Sports 1 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET)

Nordine Taleb (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)

Aiemann Zahabi (135) vs. Reginaldo Vieira (136)

Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago Santos (186)

UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Ryan Janes (185.5)

Check back at MMANews.com on Sunday evening for a complete UFC Fight Night 105 recap.