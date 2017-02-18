Video: UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

By
Matt Boone
-
0

The last order of business ahead of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night Halifax event is now in the books.

Featured above are the complete UFC Fight Night 105 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins from Halifax, Nova Scotia. The video shows all of the fighters stepping on the scales for the ceremonial broadcast before a live audience in Canada.

Headlined by Travis “Hapa” Browne vs. Derrick Lewis and featuring a co-main event of Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard, UFC Fight Night 105 goes down live on Sunday, February 19th from the Scotiabank Centre Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Below are results from today’s official UFC Fight Night 105 weigh-ins:

FOX Sports 1 Main Card (9 p.m. ET)
Derrick Lewis (262) vs. Travis Browne (241)
Johny Hendricks (185.5) vs. Hector Lombard (182)
Sam Sicilia (144) vs. Gavin Tucker (145)
Elias Theodorou (185.5) vs. Cezar Ferreira (186)
Sara McMann (135) vs. Gina Mazany (139.5 – fined 20 percent)
Alessandro Ricci (155) vs. Paul Felder (156)

FOX Sports 1 Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET)
Nordine Taleb (171) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170)
Carla Esparza (116) vs. Randa Markos (116)
Aiemann Zahabi (135) vs. Reginaldo Vieira (136)
Jack Marshman (184) vs. Thiago Santos (186)

UFC Fight Pass Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)
Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Ryan Janes (185.5)

Check back at MMANews.com on Sunday evening for a complete UFC Fight Night 105 recap.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

video

Video: UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

0
The last order of business ahead of Sunday's UFC Fight Night Halifax event is now in the books. Featured above are the complete UFC Fight...

Bellator 172 Results – Thomson vs. Freire

0
On Saturday evening, once the dust finally settled regarding the shocking cancellation of Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione just hours before showtime, Bellator 172...
Fedor Emelianenko

Matt Mitrione Falls Ill, Bout With Fedor Emelianenko Has Been Canceled

0
Fedor Emelianenko won't be fighting tonight (Feb. 18) at Bellator 172 against Matt Mitrione after all. Emelianenko was set to compete against Matt Mitrione inside...
Matt Mitrionevideo

Matt Mitrione: ‘I’m Gonna do my Damnedest to Steal Fedor Emelianenko’s Legacy’

0
Matt Mitrione wants to have a memorable moment tonight (Feb. 18). Mitrione steps inside the Bellator cage for the third time. He'll battle mixed martial...
Cat Zingano

Cat Zingano Feels She ‘Embarrassed’ Amanda Nunes in Their 2014 Bout

1
Cat Zingano hopes her win over Amanda Nunes is still fresh in "The Lioness'" mind. At UFC 178 back in Sept. 2014, Zingano and Nunes...