Video: UFC Fight Night 106 Post-Fight Press Conference in Fortaleza

The UFC Fight Night 106 press conference has wrapped up.

Kelvin Gastelum, Vitor Belfort, Mauricio Rua, and Gian Villante were four of the 12 fighters involved in the main card of last night’s (March 11) event in Fortaleza, Brazil. They all answered questions given to them by the media during the post-fight press conference.

In the main event, Gastelum battled Belfort in a middleweight contest. Gastelum defeated “The Phenom” in the first round with a TKO victory. The stoppage earned Gastelum a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

After the fight, Gastelum said he wouldn’t find fighting future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva. As for Belfort, he’d like to fight on the UFC 212 card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “The Phenom” said his next fight will be the last under his current UFC contact.

Rua and Villante were featured in the co-main event. “Shogun” put away Villante in the third round. Both men swung leather, but Rua was able to land the cleaner strikes and he connected more often on his way to the finish. This is “Shogun’s” third straight victory.

The official YouTube channel of the UFC live streamed the post-fight press conference. You can watch the conference in its entirety above.