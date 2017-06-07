Video: UFC Fight Night 110 Media Day Faceoffs in Auckland

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held media day faceoffs earlier today (June 7) for their upcoming event in Auckland.

UFC Fight Night 110 takes place this Saturday night (June 10). Headlining the card will be a heavyweight scrap between Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt. The two big men met face-to-face and will do so once again for the weigh-ins on June 9.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Middleweights Derek Brunson and Daniel Kelly also posed for the cameras. The rest of the main card fighters also did a faceoff. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.