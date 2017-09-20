Video: UFC Fight Night 117 Media Day Faceoffs in Japan

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held media day faceoffs for their upcoming event in Saitama, Japan.

UFC Fight Night 117 takes place this Friday night (Sept. 22). Headlining the card will be a light heavyweight scrap between Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami. The two competitors met face-to-face and will do so once again for the weigh-ins on Sept. 21.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade also posed for the cameras. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.