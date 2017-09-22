Video: UFC Fight Night 117 Weigh-in Faceoffs in Japan

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set for an event tonight (Sept. 22) inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

UFC Fight Night 117 will feature a light heavyweight scrap between Ovince Saint Preux and Yushin Okami. The two competitors tipped the scale yesterday. Both men made weight and their bout has been made official.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Strawweights Claudia Gadelha and Jessica Andrade stared down after they both successfully made weight. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event from the prelims to the main card.