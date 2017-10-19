Video: UFC Fight Night 118 Media Day Faceoffs in Poland

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held media day faceoffs for their upcoming event in Gdansk, Poland.

UFC Fight Night 118 takes place this Saturday (Oct. 21). Headlining the card will be a welterweight scrap between Donald Cerrone and Darren Till. The two competitors met face-to-face today and will do so once again for the weigh-ins on Oct. 20.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Strawweights Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Jodie Esquibel also posed for the cameras. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.