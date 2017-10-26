Video: UFC Fight Night 119 Media Day Faceoffs in Sao Paulo

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held media day faceoffs for their upcoming event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 119 takes place this Saturday (Oct. 28). Headlining the card will be a middleweight scrap between Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson. The two competitors met face-to-face today and will do so once again for the weigh-ins on Oct. 27.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Welterweights Demian Maia and Colby Covington also posed for the cameras. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.