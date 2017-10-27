Video: UFC Fight Night 119 Weigh-in Faceoffs in Brazil

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set for an event tomorrow night (Oct. 28) inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

UFC Fight Night 119 will feature a middleweight scrap between Lyoto Machida and Derek Brunson. The two competitors tipped the scale today. Both men made weight and their bout has been made official.

Also facing off were the co-main event fighters. Welterweights Demian Maia and Colby Covington stared down after they both successfully made weight. Other main card fighters also did a faceoff. Stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event from the prelims to the main card.