Video: UFC Fight Night 121 Media Day Faceoffs in Sydney

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently held media day faceoffs for their upcoming event in Sydney, Australia.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place this Saturday night (Nov. 18). Headlining the card will be a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. The two competitors attended the media day faceoffs. The same applies for main card fighters Elias Theodorou and Daniel Kelly

Other main card fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski and Shane Young were in attendance for faceoffs. Overall, the media day session was cordial but we’ll see if the same holds true during weigh-ins.

You can watch the faceoffs above (via MMA Junkie).