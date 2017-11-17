Video: UFC Fight Night 121 Weigh-in Highlights in Sydney

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has released highlights of weigh-in day for their upcoming event in Sydney, Australia.

UFC Fight Night 121 takes place this Saturday night (Nov. 18). Headlining the card will be a heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura. The two competitors had successful weigh-ins before facing off. Both men were featured in the weigh-in highlight video.

Other main card fighters such as Alexander Volkanovski and Shane Young are not seen in the highlights. For the most part, the weigh-in faceoffs were cordial. Check out the description for the video below:

“Check out the weigh-in highlight between Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura before they face off tomorrow night live on FS1 in the main event at Fight Night Sydney.”