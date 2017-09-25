Video: UFC Fight Night 122’s Anderson Silva & Kelvin Gastelum Face Off

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Image via UFC Brasil's Instagram page

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently promoted their first trip to Shanghai, China.

UFC Fight Night 122 takes place on Nov. 25. Headlining the card will be a middleweight scrap between Anderson Silva and Kelvin Gastelum. The two competitors met face-to-face and will do so once again for the weigh-ins on Nov. 24.

The two posed for the cameras outside in front of the Oriental Pearl Tower. After facing the cameras, Silva and Gastelum had a bit of fun. They faced off and did some traditional martial arts stances. Silva vs. Gastelum will take place inside the Mercedes-Benz Arena.

You can view the faceoff below:

