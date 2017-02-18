Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax: Lewis vs. Browne Media Day Highlights

Ahead of Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night Halifax event, which airs live on FOX Sports 1 from Halifax, Nova Scotia, UFC is finishing up the usual “Fight Week” content.

Featured above is some of the final pre-event video content, as UFC released the above highlights from the official UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day, which took place earlier this week.

Hear from UFC Fight Night Halifax headliners Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis ahead of their heavyweight main event showdown this Sunday night.

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place on Sunday, February 19th from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, airing live and free via FS1.