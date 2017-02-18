Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax: Lewis vs. Browne Media Day Highlights

By
Matt Boone
-
0

Ahead of Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night Halifax event, which airs live on FOX Sports 1 from Halifax, Nova Scotia, UFC is finishing up the usual “Fight Week” content.

Featured above is some of the final pre-event video content, as UFC released the above highlights from the official UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day, which took place earlier this week.

Hear from UFC Fight Night Halifax headliners Travis Browne and Derrick Lewis ahead of their heavyweight main event showdown this Sunday night.

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place on Sunday, February 19th from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, airing live and free via FS1.

LATEST NEWS

Nikita Krylov Reportedly Rejected UFC Deal, Voluntarily Exits Promotion

0
Reports appear to suggest that Ukrainian light-heavyweight Nikita Krylov was not satisfied with terms of deal offered by UFC As previously reported by MMA News, Nikita...

Rafael Dos Anjos Wants Robbie Lawler or Nick Diaz at Welterweight

0
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is looking towards former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or currently inactive Nick Diaz for his first bout...
video

Cornerman Enters Cage and Stops Bout For Fighter’s Safety

0
A Super Fight League bout in India was stopped when a cornerman was forced to enter the cage to stop a fight on Friday...
video

Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day Faceoffs

0
With UFC's return to Halifax just hours away, UFC is finishing up the rollout of their usual "Fight Week" content, including the above entry...

Fedor Emilianenko Questions if UFC Want Khabib Nurmagomedov as Champion

0
Fedor Emelianenko is not sure that the UFC are giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a fair shot. Bellator's 172 headliner and MMA legend Emelianenko feels that the UFC...