Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day Faceoffs

By
Matt Boone
-
0

With UFC’s return to Halifax just hours away, UFC is finishing up the rollout of their usual “Fight Week” content, including the above entry from the promotion’s official YouTube channel.

Featured above are video highlights of the faceoffs from the official UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day from earlier this week.

Watch as Heavyweight headliners Travis “Hapa” Browne and Derrick Lewis go face-to-face for the final time before their weigh-ins faceoff later this evening, and then tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday evening to watch their Octagon showdown.

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place this Sunday, February 19th from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

LATEST NEWS

Nikita Krylov Reportedly Rejected UFC Deal, Voluntarily Exits Promotion

0
Reports appear to suggest that Ukrainian light-heavyweight Nikita Krylov was not satisfied with terms of deal offered by UFC As previously reported by MMA News, Nikita...

Rafael Dos Anjos Wants Robbie Lawler or Nick Diaz at Welterweight

0
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos is looking towards former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler or currently inactive Nick Diaz for his first bout...
video

Cornerman Enters Cage and Stops Bout For Fighter’s Safety

0
A Super Fight League bout in India was stopped when a cornerman was forced to enter the cage to stop a fight on Friday...
video

Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax Media Day Faceoffs

0
With UFC's return to Halifax just hours away, UFC is finishing up the rollout of their usual "Fight Week" content, including the above entry...

Fedor Emilianenko Questions if UFC Want Khabib Nurmagomedov as Champion

0
Fedor Emelianenko is not sure that the UFC are giving Khabib Nurmagomedov a fair shot. Bellator's 172 headliner and MMA legend Emelianenko feels that the UFC...