Video: UFC Fight Night Halifax Q&A With Ben Rothwell & Brian Stann

Ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 105 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, is the latest UFC Fight Club Q&A.

Featured above is the video player needed to watch the live Q&A, which features UFC Heavyweight contender Ben Rothwell and FOX Sports analyst Brian Stann.

The Q&A preceeds the UFC Fight Night 105 Ceremonial weigh-ins for Sunday’s event topped by Travis “Hapa” Browne vs. Derrick Lewis and Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard.

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place on Sunday, February 19th from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

