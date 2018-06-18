Video: Urijah Faber Suffers Nasty Injury After Getting Struck By Car In Singapore

Urijah Faber has arrived for this weekend’s UFC Fight Night 132 event in Kallang, Singapore – but he wasn’t exactly welcomed with open arms.

Faber, who is in Singapore to support Team Alpha Male standout Teruto Ishihara, had his foot run over by the only car in the Singapore road on his first day there. Faber wrote the following on social media:

“I just got run over by a car in Singapore,” Faber wrote. “Stepped into the street and got ‘ba-donk’ right on my foot. Survivor.”

The 39-year-old Californian has been retired from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition since his December 2016 win over Brad Pickett. He has challenged for the UFC’s 135-pound crown four times but was never able to capture it.

Faber did, however, once reign as the WEC featherweight champion and is one of only two men to have ever defeated Dominick Cruz – the second being The California Kid’s protege Cody Garbrandt.

Ishihara will fight Petr Yan on UFC Fight Pass.