Video: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena Full-Fight Highlights (UFC On FOX 23)

The UFC Women’s Bantamweight division has a clear-cut number one contender following Saturday’s UFC On FOX 23 event.

Dangerous striker and number one ranked contender Valentina Shevchenko, fresh off of her win over former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm, defeated former Ultimate Fighter champion Julianna Pena via second round submission, establishing herself as the next challenger for reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

Shevchenko caught Pena in an armbar to secure the second round submission victory at the first “big FOX” fight card of the new year.

Featured above are full-fight highlights of the Shevchenko-Pena main event from UFC On FOX 23, courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel.

