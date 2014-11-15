VIDEO: War Machine Laughs As Christy Mack Cries In Court

By
Matt Boone
-

Adult film star Christy Mack testified against MMA fighter War Machine during their appearance in a Las Vegas court on Friday. The fighter formerly known as Jon Koppenhaver could be heard laughing as Mack detailed the alleged assault and openly cried as photos were presented of her gruesome injuries.

For those who missed it, you can view photos of Mack’s injuries here.

The following is an excerpt from an Associated Press article on the courtroom happenings:

“Koppenhaver laughed audibly and shook his head at one point as prosecutor Jacqueline Bluth asked Mack details of alleged sexual attacks. Defense attorney Brandon Sua tried to deny his client laughed, but [Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Melanie] Andress-Tobiasson stopped him short. “I watched him,” she said.”

War Machine himself did not testify and is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment, which is scheduled for next Thursday in Clark County District Court.

For footage of the court scene from Friday, check out the video player embedded at the top of the page.

