Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they don’t appear to be on good terms. Branch was a two-division champion, holding both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Before signing with WSOF, Branch fought twice for Bellator and four times for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was released from the UFC after going 2-2 under the promotion.  After three more fights in other organizations including Titan FC, Branch joined WSOF.

Branch was not only the 185-pound and 205-pound WSOF champion, he was also the first and only fighter to capture the belts. His last title defense was against Louis Taylor on Dec. 31 inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The official YouTube channel of WSOF posted the full fight.

LATEST NEWS

Report: Fabricio Werdum Meets Ben Rothwell at UFC 211 on May 13

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Let's try this again. It looks like another heavyweight bout has been added to the UFC 211 card set for May 13 inside the American...

Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year. Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is...
video

Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF). Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they...
video

Nick Diaz Hits the Bags in Surprising “American Stoner” Advert

Adam Haynes -
0
Diaz stars in a promotion for a "Futurola".  Nick Diaz's last appearance for the UFC was on January 31, 2015, in a fight which was...

Former Strikeforce Champ Sarah Kaufman Announces Return To Action

Jay Anderson -
0
Following a layoff of over a year, former Strikeforce champion Sarah Kaufman (17–4 (1)) has announced her return to action. After posting that a...