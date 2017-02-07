Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF).

Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they don’t appear to be on good terms. Branch was a two-division champion, holding both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Before signing with WSOF, Branch fought twice for Bellator and four times for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was released from the UFC after going 2-2 under the promotion. After three more fights in other organizations including Titan FC, Branch joined WSOF.

Branch was not only the 185-pound and 205-pound WSOF champion, he was also the first and only fighter to capture the belts. His last title defense was against Louis Taylor on Dec. 31 inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The official YouTube channel of WSOF posted the full fight.