Video: Watch Full Bellator 172 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

The Bellator 172 ceremonial weigh-ins are in the books.

Tomorrow night (Feb. 18) 32 fighters will step inside the Bellator cage in the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The main event for Bellator 172 features mixed martial arts (MMA) icon Fedor Emelianenko going head-to-head with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Matt Mitrione.

The fighters tipped the scales earlier today. Two fighters missed weight and one fight was canceled temporarily, but it will go on as planned. Later in the day, the competitors faced off for the ceremonial weigh-ins as seen above.

In the co-main event, former Strikeforce lightweight title holder Josh Thomson will trade leather with Patricky Freire. “The Punk” is entering the Bellator cage for the second time, while Freire is making his 17th appearance for Bellator.

Also on the card will be another heavyweight clash between Cheick Kongo and Oli Thompson. Kongo has won three straight bouts with victories over Alexander Volkov, Vinicius Queiroz, and Tony Johnson.

Meanwhile, Thompson has emerged victorious in five of his last six outings. Before being finished by Mitrione back in July 2016, Thompson wreaked havoc in other promotions. “The Spartan” defeated Ikuhisa Minowa, Kamil Bazelak, Chris Barnett, Michal Wlodarek, and Fernando Rodrigues Jr. in that stretch.

Former UFC welterweight Josh Koscheck will fight for the first time in almost two full years. His opponent will be Mauricio Alonso. Both men will be making their Bellator debut. Women’s flyweights Veta Arteaga and Brooke Mayo will also do battle on the main card.