Video: Watch Khalil Rountree Ice Daniel Jolly With Knee to The Head

Khalil Rountree wasn’t interested in going the distance tonight (Feb. 4).

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Fight Night prelims are underway inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The very first fight on the card ended in just 52 seconds.

Rountree’s opponent, Daniel Jolly went for a takedown, but he left a huge opening. This allowed Rountree to land a knee flush to the head for a knockout victory. “The War Horse” landed a followup knee that looked to land on the chest. The first knee was all Rountree needed.

The impressive finish may have saved Rountree’s job. He had lost two straight heading into his match-up with “The Werewolf of Texas.”

The official Twitter account of the UFC has posted video of the vicious knockout. See the destruction below: