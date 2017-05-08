Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 211 Countdown

The time has almost arrived for UFC 211.

This Saturday night (May 13), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to pay-per-view (PPV). UFC 211 takes place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The main card airs live at 10 p.m. ET.

Headlining the card will be a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. Miocic and dos Santos have met once before. Back in Dec. 2014, “Cigano” nabbed a unanimous decision victory in a close fight. Miocic has yet to taste defeat since that bout, capturing gold along the way.

In the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will look to make her fifth successful title defense against Jessica Andrade. “Bate Estaca” earned her title opportunity by going on a three-fight winning streak. Jedrzejczyk is hoping to improve her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to a perfect 14-0.

These are the two bouts showcased on the countdown show. The official YouTube channel of the UFC aired the episode in its entirety.

Also featured on the main card of UFC 211 will be a pivotal match-up in the welterweight division. Demian Maia does battle with Jorge Masvidal. Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will look to slow down the hype train of Yair Rodriguez. Getting the main card started will be a flyweight scrap between Henry Cejudo and Sergio Pettis.