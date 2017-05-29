Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 212 Countdown

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

UFC 212 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On June 3, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will be treated to an event live from the Jeunesse Arena. The main event will feature a unification featherweight title bout. Champion Jose Aldo is set to battle interim title holder Max Holloway.

The co-main event features a pivotal bout in the strawweight division. Former title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will fight to get one step closer to another championship opportunity.

In the last fight of his contract, Vitor Belfort will fight Nate Marquardt. Win or lose, “The Phenom” is expected to move on to another promotion.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Featherweight champions Jose Aldo and Max Holloway train for a title unification bout in the sport’s most hotly watched weight class. Longtime champion Aldo seeks to prove that he still has the skills to stay atop the division, but win-streaking Max Holloway, who captured the interim title in Aldo’s absence, plans to emerge as the division’s new face. And in the co-main event, strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz both look to prove they deserve another title shot, after taking valuable lessons from their action-packed bouts against champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk.”

