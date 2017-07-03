Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 213 Countdown

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

UFC 213 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On July 8, Las Vegas, Nevada will be treated to an event live from the T-Mobile Arena. The main event will feature a women’s bantamweight title bout. Champion Amanda Nunes is set to battle Valentina Shevchenko.

The co-main event features an interim middleweight title bout. Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will fight for the right to hold interim gold.

For the third time, Alistair Overeem and Fabricio Werdum will clash in a heavyweight battle. The winner could see himself earning another shot at UFC gold.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Go inside the lives and of athletes preparing for title fights at Las Vegas’ annual flagship event. Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes and challenger Valentina Shevchenko brace for a rematch in their adopted cities with the support of powerhouse females.”

