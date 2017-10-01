Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 216 Countdown

UFC 216 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

This Saturday night (Oct. 7), Las Vegas, Nevada will be treated to an event live from the T-Mobile Arena. The main event will feature an interim lightweight title bout. Tony Ferguson is set to battle Kevin Lee.

The co-main event features a clash for the flyweight title. Champion Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg will trade leather. If Johnson successfully defends the gold, he’ll break Anderson Silva’s record.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum will share the Octagon with Derrick Lewis. In total, UFC 216 is expected to feature five main card bouts and seven preliminary match-ups.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Win-streaking Tony Ferguson prepares for his long-awaited title shot in the main event of a massive Las Vegas fight card, but local lightweight Kevin Lee intends to derail ‘El Cucuy’s’ plans in dramatic fashion. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson aims to break Anderson Silva’s title-defense record, but 24-year-old Ray Borg is focused on playing spoiler. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis eschews training for saving lives when Hurricane Harvey hits during the buildup to his battle against a former champion; opponent Fabricio Werdum keeps his nose to the grindstone in Orange County.”