Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 217 Countdown

UFC 217 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

This Saturday night (Nov. 4), New York, NY will be treated to an event live from Madison Square Garden. The main event will feature a middleweight title bout between champion Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre.

The co-main event features a clash for the bantamweight title. Champion Cody Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw will trade leather. There’s a lot of bad blood in this one, as Dillashaw had a nasty split from Team Alpha Male.

Reigning strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will share the Octagon with Rose Namajunas. In total, UFC 217 is expected to feature five main card bouts and seven preliminary match-ups.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping prepares for a unique title defense against longtime welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre, who is coming out of retirement after four years. Bitter rivals and onetime teammates Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw will at last clash for the belt that Garbrandt now holds and that Dillashaw once wore. And dominant strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk readies for her next challenge in the form of unflappable former title challenger Rose Namajunas. Go inside the lives and gyms of these six athletes as they train to compete at the UFC’s historic return to Madison Square Garden.”