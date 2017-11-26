Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 218 Countdown

UFC 218 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (Dec. 2), Detroit, Michigan will be treated to an event live from Little Caesars Arena. The main event will feature a featherweight title rematch between champion Max Holloway and Jose Aldo.

The co-main event features a clash in the heavyweight division. Francis Ngannou and Alistair Overeen will trade leather. The winner of this bout may find himself earning a title shot.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Featherweight champion Max Holloway adjusts his camp to prepare for a familiar opponent – longtime beltholder Jose Aldo, who sees their rematch at his shot at redemption. Plus, Dutch kickboxing legend Alistair Overeem looks to use his experience to shut down rising star Francis Ngannou, who brings incredible power and potential to the heavyweight division. And aggressive lightweights Eddie Alvarez and Justin Gaethje up the pace of their high-stakes collision course. Go inside the lives and training camps of these six exceptional athletes as they ready for the career-defining matchups at UFC 218.”