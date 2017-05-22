Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 109 Countdown

The countdown to UFC Fight Night 109 has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

On Sunday (May 28), Alexander Gustafsson will do battle with Glover Teixeira inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden. It’s a pivotal bout in the UFC’s light heavyweight division, as “The Mauler” is ranked number one, while Teixeira holds the second spot.

Peep the description for the countdown episode below:

“In the sport’s most riveting division, two of the world’s best light heavyweights prepare for a clash that will launch one back into title contention. Swedish contender Alexander Gustafsson trains in the shadow of a city’s shared tragedy, intent on reviving his people with a taste of glory on their turf. Standing across from him will be blistering Brazilian Glover Teixeira, whose career and personal life now thrive in his adopted New England home.”