Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC Fight Night 116 Countdown

UFC Fight Night 116 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

This Saturday night (Sept. 16), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania will be treated to an event live from the PPG Paints Arena. The main event will feature a middleweight bout. Former UFC 185-pound champion Luke Rockhold is set to battle David Branch.

The co-main event features a clash in the welterweight division. Mike Perry and Thiago Alves will trade leather. Middleweights Hector Lombard and Anthony Smith are also set to share the Octagon.

Rising welterweight Kamaru Usman will look to improve his winning streak to 10 when he meets Sergio Moraes. In total, UFC Fight Night 116 will feature six main card bouts and five preliminary match-ups.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“Former UFC and Strikeforce middleweight champion Luke Rockhold readies to return to the Octagon and make an example of anyone who stands between him and the title he believes will again be his. But gritty New Yorker David Branch has a similar goal, and believes his 11-fight win streak and multiple titles outside the UFC give him the edge in their upcoming showdown. Go inside the gyms and lives of these two driven athletes ahead of their Pittsburgh main event.”