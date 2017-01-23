Video: Watch UFC Houston’s Dennis Bermudez Decimate Jimy Hettes

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be returning to Houston, Texas for Super Bowl weekend. The main event of the UFC Fight Night event on Feb. 4 features a featherweight battle between Dennis Bermudez and the returning Chan Sung Jung.

Promotion for the card is in full swing. The official YouTube channel of the UFC has uploaded a free fight showcasing Bermudez’s destruction of Jimy Hettes. “The Menace” and “The Kid” went toe-to-toe at UFC 171 back in March 2014.

The opening minutes of the first round were competitive. Hettes landed some left hands, but it didn’t bother Bermudez. “The Menace” was able to get Hettes to the ground. “The Kid” scrambled, but Bermudez threatened with a guillotine.

Bermudez’s pressure started to get to Hettes in the second stanza. He ripped away at Hettes with knees to the body. Bermudez dropped his opponent and rained down hammerfists. “The Kid” was able to survive the second round.

Round three was the end for Hettes. Bermudez chopped away with leg kicks. A knee sent Hettes crashing down the canvas for the final time. The fight was stopped and “The Menace’s” winning streak was extended to six.

After the bout, Bermudez would go on to win three of his next five fights. After being stopped by Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens in back-to-back losses, Bermudez got back on track with two straight wins.

He threw leather with Tatsuya Kawajiri back in Feb. 2016. “The Menace” won the fight by unanimous decision. He then did battle with Rony Jason on a UFC card in Salt Lake City. Bermudez emerged victories with another unanimous decision.

The UFC Fight Night event in Houston will be held inside the Toyota center. The co-main event will see rising strawweight Alexa Grasso undergo her most stern test to date. She goes one-on-one with Felice Herrig.