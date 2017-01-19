Video: Wonderboy Thompson Does Conor McGregor, Lyoto Machida Impressions

On this week’s episode of UFC Tonight on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), UFC Welterweight Title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson showed off his acting chops.

Featured above is the “Fighter Charades” segment from this week’s show, which saw Wonderboy team up with show analyst and his next Octagon opponent, UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley to take on fellow FS1 analysts Kenny Florian and UFC Light Heavyweight Championn Daniel Cormier.

In the segment, Wonderboy does spot-on impressions of a number of fighters, most notably Lyoto Machida and Conor McGregor, who he impersonated by doing his infamous post-fight “Billionaire Strut.”

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson meets Tyron Woodley in a rematch for the UFC Welterweight Title at UFC 209 on Saturday, March 4th.