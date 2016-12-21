Video: Woodley Says “I Ain’t Nate Diaz,” Claims McGregor “Really Don’t Wanna Fight”

If you take Tyron Woodley’s word for it — Conor McGregor doesn’t want anything to do with fighting him.

The reigning UFC Welterweight Champion recently posted a video via YouTube where he detailed his backstage encounter with the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion at Madison Square Garden before the landmark UFC 205 event.

“When he got in my face and I looked at him I said, ‘what’s up?’ At that moment he realized I ain’t that dude,” Woodley said of his two encounters with the Irish mega-star. “I’m really about that life. I’m really from that life. My family is from that life. I’m actually one of the sharper tools in the box that haven’t been in the streets like that but I have family members, close loved ones, that that’s all they know. So I’ve been around that a lot and I try not to take myself back to those dark areas, I try to stay sophisticated, stay professional but a few people can take you out of that element and bring that Ferguson back out of you and he almost did it. But I had to keep my eyes on the prize, defend my strap in a Fight of the Night performance at UFC 205.

As Woodley continued, he made it clear that he’s more than willing to sign to fight “The Notorious” one, but questions whether or not the 155-pound champion really wants to dance with him.

“Now that we got that done – that’s off the table – if Conor want it he can get it,” said Woodley. “He knows how to get in touch with Dana [White, UFC President], he knows how to get the contract set, and he really don’t want to fight. I’m not saying he should want to fight because I’m not a little dude. I ain’t Nate Diaz. Nate Diaz is not a welterweight. He did not do well at welterweight because he was undersized and these dudes are real gorillas in this weight class.”

Tyron Woodley last fought at UFC 205 in New York City, successfully defending his UFC Welterweight Championship against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in a Fight of the Night performance. McGregor also fought on the card, making history on a number of levels by knocking out Eddie Alvarez to become an active two-weight UFC World Champion.

